ALBANY, NY – Today, the US Supreme Court ruling that New York’s century law old conceal carry that requires New Yorkers to have proper cause to get a license, violates the U.S. Constitution.

In the Supreme Court decision, the highest court in the land now siding with The New York State Riffle and Pistol Association’s argument, that the state’s concealed carry law violates the 2nd and 14th ammendements that protect a persons right to carry a handgun for self-defense outside their home.

Justice Clarence Thomas wrote the opinion of the court saying, “We know of no other constitutional right that an individual may exercise only after demonstrating to government officers some special need.”

Tom King, executive director of the NYS Riffle and Pistol Association questioned why law abiding gun owners had to prove their need to protect themselves, when others don’t follow the rules.

“People that are being attacked and the people that are preforming— are doing the assulting, are illegal gun owners, okay. They’re criminals.”

“The fact is is that, we were being persecuted for the crimes of the criminals. And it had to stop. And we think, and we are hoping that this is going to stop the persecution of lawful and legal gun owners in New York State.While the association sees this as a win, the Governor calls this a reckless decision.”

“Today the Supreme Court struck down a New York law that limits who can carry concealed weapons. Does everyone understand what a concealed weapon means? That you have no forewarning. That someone can hide a weapon on them and go into our subways, go into our grocery stores like up in Buffalo, New York where I’m from. Go into a store like parkland and uvalde. This could place millions of New Yorkers in harms way.”

The governor says this decision comes at a time when America is still reeling from recent mass shootings, vowing that New York is ready to fight back and enact a new law.

She says she’s prepared to call the legislature back into session to deal with this issue, but an exact date is still being decided.

Leaders in both the senate and assembly echo the governor’s sentiments.

