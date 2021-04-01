Myrph McMahon is our Woman of the Year

BINGHAMTON, NY – And now the moment we’ve all been waiting for.

WIVT/WBGH NewsChannel 34 is ready to announce the winner of our 2021 Remarkable Women promotion.

It’s a campaign conducted in each one of Nexstar’s 116 television markets nationwide.

Here to announce the winner for the Binghamton market is our Vice President and General Manager Tina Castano.

Nexstar is proud to recognize the extraordinary talents of women across our country.

We’re honoring them for their commitment to their community, their efforts toward personal achievement and their focus on family.

Here in Binghamton, we had 4 fabulous finalists and a difficult choice to make.

But I am pleased to announce that Francess “Myrph” McMahon is our 2021 Remarkable Woman.

Myrph is a longtime dog trainer in our area who founded Stand With Me, a non-profit that helps veterans acquire and train a service dog.

Since its founding nearly 5 years ago, Myrph has assisted more than a dozen veterans with mental health conditions with acquiring and training service dogs to assist them with life’s daily challenges.

In addition to the recognition, we have some additional prizes.

But the most significant prize is that Nexstar will make $1,000 contribution to Stand With Me.

If you’d like to support Stand With Me, you can find more information at StandWithMeOrg.com.

A one hour special recapping the nationwide Remarkable Women campaign will air on NewsNation, Nexstar’s cable news network, on April 10th at 5 PM.



