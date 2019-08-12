My Girlfriend’s Jewelry Box celebrates milestone

WAVERLY, N.Y. – A business dedicated to encouraging creativity celebrates a major milestone.

The Tioga County Chamber of Commerce was at My Girlfriend’s Jewelry Box to celebrate its 5th Anniversary.

Located at 222 Broad Street in Waverly, the store provides customers with all the tools they need to make their own jewelry including beads and gemstones.

It also sells a variety of gifts including clothing, purses and locally made soaps.

Owner Diana Talcott says she’s been making her own jewelry for twenty years and it was always her dream to have a store dedicated to it.

She says these last five years have been a dream come true.

“It’s fun because it’s positive and people just like to come and have a good positive atmosphere. Something that they can use their creativity, it’s just a great place,” she says.

Talcott says she also hosts special events such as prom or or wedding parties, birthdays and Girls’ Night Out.

For more information, you can check out their Facebook page or website http://MyGirlfriendsJewelryBox.com.