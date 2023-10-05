ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Several local museums will be sharing the stories of Broome County’s past over the weekend.

Broome County has partnered up with four museums to present “Sharing Our Stories”, the county’s contribution to New York State’s “Path Through History.”

For the second and final “Path Through History” of the year, the museums will host a variety of tours, talks and exhibits catered towards highlighting the background of our region.

The partnering museums include, the Endicott Visitor’s Center, the Roberson Museum, the Phelps Mansion, and Techworks!

“I’d like to thank the County Executive and his staff for allowing the planning department to do so much of the work that they do. They have interactive maps, they have the maps that you have. It makes it very easy for both a local and a visitor to participate in our “Path Through History” weekend, and we are very excited about that,” said Visit Binghamton Director Judi Hess.

Some of the activities this weekend includes printing selfies with vintage IBM technology at Techworks! guided tours of the Floral Park Cemetery led by Roberson, and a trolley tour of historic buildings starting at the Phelps Mansion.

Plus, the Endicott Visitor Center has commissioned four new murals featuring Endicott’s most famous areas.

For specific times and more information visit gobroomecounty.com/pthw.