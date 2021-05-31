Music in the Glen summer concerts returns to Glendale Park

ENDICOTT, NY – Summer nights in Glendale Park will soon be full of music.

Music in the Glen returns for its second year to the Endicott park.

It consists of concerts on Tuesday and Saturday nights throughout the summer, featuring performers from all different genres, including country, rock, folk and more.

Organizer Rob Weinberger has a passion for music, and has a rich history exploring and playing a variety of types.

He says Glendale Park has the perfect atmosphere for a concert and social distancing.

“Even though this summer is much more promising as things are opening up again, I still think it’s important to celebrate our community, to be able to share our experiences as musicians, as audiences, get a chance to smooze a little bit in between sets and just say hi and welcome each other again,” says Weinberger.

Weinberger says he will play with the first few bands to help get things kicked off.

Tuesday concerts will start at 6 and Saturday concerts will start at 4.

The event runs from June 8th through October 2nd.

Check out the Music in the Glen Facebook page for a list of performers.