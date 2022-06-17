UNION, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – An outdoor music series is returning this summer with a focus on original music.



Music in the Glen has scheduled 18 concerts taking place on Tuesdays and Saturdays at Glendale Park in the Town of Union.



Local musician Rob Weinberger started the series back in 2020 when all music venues had closed due to COVID-19. Weinberger wanted to create a place for bands to play and for audiences to enjoy the music safely. It proved so popular that he’s continuing it even though music venues have reopened.

“It’s so beautiful to play outside, especially when the weather is nice,” said Weinberger. “You get the sun, you get some breezes. People are happy. People are sitting there enjoying it or they’re dancing out on the side. It’s very worthwhile.”

This year, Weinberger concentrated his lineup on acts with original music or original takes on popular music.

It starts next Tuesday with Elmira singer songwriter John Manfredi.



On Saturday June 25th is John Fluegel in one of his last performances before leaving the area. Then Tuesday June 28th, the return of local legend Randy McStine.



Tuesday concerts begin at 6 and Saturdays at 4. Bring a picnic, lawn chair or blanket.

For a full schedule, search Music in the Glen Endicott on Facebook.