BINGHAMTON, NY – If you’re looking to extend your Saint Patrick’s Day festivities into tomorrow, a local restaurant is providing some Irish cheer in the form of music and meals.

Whole in the Wall restaurant on Binghamton’s Southside is holding its Saint Patrick’s Day celebration tomorrow from 4 to 7 P-M.

Originally scheduled for last Saturday, it was postponed due to the snow storm.

Curt Osgood and Friends will perform jigs, reels, and hornpipes on fiddle, dulcimer and concertina.

Plus Whole in the Wall will be serving its Irish beef stew, soda bread, potato cheddar soup and more.

Reservations are required and can be made by calling 722-5138.