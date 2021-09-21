Murray Street shootout prompts Binghamton High School to go remote Tuesday

BINGHAMTON, NY – A shooting a block and a half from Binghamton High School at dismissal time yesterday prompted the school to go remote today.

The shootout occurred on Murray Street just before 3 P-M.

The shootout occurred between Main and North Streets and police were called to 121 Murray, the former home of former Binghamton Mayor Juanita Crabb.

Police say they found 24 bullet casings in the area and that 2 homes and 2 parked cars were struck by gunfire.

No injuries were reported.

The Binghamton City School District issued a statement saying that it decided to have the high school go remote today in order to keep traffic in the area to a minimum so as not to impede on the police investigation.