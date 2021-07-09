Multiple people still without power in Broome County

BINGHAMTON, NY – Over 900 residents in Broome County are still without power following Wednesday night’s storm.

Many aren’t expecting on getting their power to turn back on until tomorrow.

To help, NYSEG set up multiple distribution sites with cases of water and dry ice.

Any NYSEG customer that still has no power is invited to stop at any of the locations and get whatever they needed.

There will be stations set up at the East Maine Fire Station in Johnson City and the Chenango Bridge Fire Station on Kattelville Road from 7 to 11 tonight.