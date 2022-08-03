OWEGO, N.Y. (WETM) – Multiple people were charged after a 40-person fight in Owego last week, police said.

Owego Police and the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office responded to North Avenue near Main Street for a disturbance on Monday, July 25 around 9:00 p.m. Officers found about forty people “involved in a large argument and fighting” the press release from police said.

New York State Police also helped Owego Police and Sheriff’s Deputies in controlling the incident.

Owego Police then charged several people with Disorderly Conduct and Fighting Violations. They are scheduled to appear in the Village of Owego Court at a later date.