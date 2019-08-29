Mudcat All-Star Golf Tournament offered chance to play with celebrities

APLACHIN NY -Local social welfare agencies hit a hole in one today with another successful All-Star Golf Tournament.



The 18th annual Jim “Mudcat” Grant Tournament, sponsored by Security Mutual Life Insurance took place at the Links at Hiawatha in Apalachin.



Local golfers paid for the chance to play a round with one of 35 celebrities, many of them former professional athletes.



The event generates a 10 thousand dollar grant each for the Boys and Girls Club of Binghamton, CHOW, Catholic Charities and the Broome County Urban League.

Money is also raised for local veterans.



Boys and Girls Club Director Marybeth Smith says the celebrities love knowing they’re making a difference for our community.

” We see that what we do does make a difference and we couldn’t do it without the support of this tournament, the community, Security Mutual has just been amazing. Even more than this tournament its such a good feeling to know that the community cares,” says Smith.

Among the athletes were 3 members of the Black Aces, a group of African-American pitchers who had 20 win seasons in the Major Leagues.