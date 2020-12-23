M&T Bank makes donation to UHS to help with coronavirus vaccine distribution

BINGHAMTON, NY – A local bank is donating a large amount of money to UHS so it can distribute coronavirus vaccine doses effectively.

M&T Bank is giving the hospital network $20,000 that will help pay for equipment to hold and maintain each dose of the vaccine.

The bank reached out to UHS, which will be a regional distribution point for vaccines, to see if they needed anything.

The money will go toward refrigeration devices that will keep the vaccine cooled to required temperatures.

M&T Bank Regional President Peter Newman says the vaccine is important for the economic recovery of the region and nation.

“My job as Regional President is to make sure that, in this community, we operate like a community bank. Responding to the needs of our community is important. We need to be there. We feel that we have a responsibility. It’s not that we are a larger financial institution. It’s that we’re committed to our community,” he says.

M&T Bank, which is one of the biggest in the nation, with a value of 125 billion dollars, has helped our area significantly over the year, including providing donations for the OurSpace Playground reconstruction.

It also helped with PPP loans, and gift cards to local businesses over the summer.