ENDICOTT, NY – An organization that encourages healthy habits and supports educational outcomes just received a donation from a local bank.

Southern Tier Community Center offers different programs for people of all ages.

One program is a School Age Child Care Program that helps working families access needed care for their children by assisting them with schoolwork, build relationships with classmates, and more.

Regional President of M and T Bank, Peter Newman says each month a committee gets together and decides how they want to invest back into the community.

“What was done with this facility to bring it back, and you can see the gym looks awesome, was really important for Western Broome,” says Newman.

M and T Bank provided 20 thousand dollars to help revitalize the building.

The STCC is located at 1 Clubhouse Road in Endicott, which used to house a Boys and Girls Club.

STCC is operated by a Binghamton-based non-profit named Children’s Home of Wyoming Conference.

President and CEO, George Dermody says this donation meant so much to the center.

“The plans involve, we have a rock climbing wall, we are finishing our strength training and our aerobics area. We are looking at a new entrance, improving our outdoor basketball facility, the possibilities are endless,” says Dermody.

Dermody adds that the STCC really wants to be responsive to the needs of the community.

Phase 1 of the renovation is expected to be complete by Spring 2022.

To learn more about what is happening at STCC, people are encouraged to visit CHOWC.org and look for the STCC tab.