BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – M&T Bank has awarded $58,000 in grant funding to several local organizations that are working to address food insecurity in the Southern Tier.

According to recent data from Feeding America, approximately 67,590 people across the Southern Tier region have experienced food insecurity. This number represents about 12.4 percent of the population.

M&T Bank hopes to help combat hunger and uplift local communities. It’s charitable investments will be directed to food pantries and food-access programs in Broome, Chemung, Cortland, Tioga, and Tompkins counties.

“Nobody should have to worry about where their next meal will come from. It’s heartbreaking when our neighbors don’t have enough food to eat, and we’re determined to help,” said M&T Bank Regional President Peter Newman. “At M&T, we’re driven by our purpose to make a difference in people’s lives — and few community needs are more important to address than eliminating hunger. While food insecurity is a persistent challenge, we’re grateful to have the opportunity to support amazing nonprofits working hard to feed the Southern Tier.”

The following organizations will be receiving grant money:

Binghamton University Food Pantry

Broome County Council of Churches

Catholic Charities of Broome County

Chenango County Catholic Charities

Cortland County Area Agency on Aging

Foodbank of the Southern Tier

Loaves & Fishes – Tompkins County

Meals On Wheels – Western Broome

Meals On Wheels of Chemung County

Nutrition for the Elderly in Tompkins County

T.A.C.O. Food Pantry

Tioga County Rural Ministry

The bank has also been funding Greater Good Grocery’s Free Produce Days. On the last Wednesday of each month, bags of fresh produce are given to local families and individuals. The next Free Produce Day will be held on August 31st.