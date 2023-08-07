BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) It was a very emotional Spiedie Fest for one vendor whose business got its start at the festival.

Mr. Squeeze Lemonade is a regular at the festival, serving natural lemonade made from fresh squeezed lemons, pure cane sugar and filtered water. Owner Tom Singe set up his first stand at Spiedie Fest as a side hustle in 2005.

It was such a success, he expanded the following year and eventually his son Matt joined him as a partner. Matt helped to design the reusable cups, along with the logo and associated branding. Mr. Squeeze now has its own truck plus a trailer and travels to festivals across the Northeast. But, Tom says it always returns to the place where it all began.

“Spiedie Fest will always be my number one festival to go to. It’s by far the funnest, and I just love the people. This is where it all started so I will always come back to this festival. It just means so much to us,” said Singe.

Sadly, Matt died unexpectedly one year ago today at the age of 39. Tom says the anniversary is very emotional, but he is determined to honor Matt’s legacy by trying to realize some of his other plans for the business.

