BINGHAMTON N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – It was announced today that tonight’s viewing of “Back to the Future” at Ostiningo Park has been postponed due to inclement weather.

An announcement regarding a new date is yet to be determined. To learn more about the free movie events that are going on throughout the summer at Otsiningo and Nathaniel Cole Parks go to https://www.gobroomecounty.com/parks/release/movies2023.

Movies in the Park free movie events are sponsored by the Broome County Prevention Coalition and visitors should bring their own chairs or blankets to sit on while they watch the films. The movies are projected on a 19.5’ inflatable screen. Food and drinks will also be available for purchase from Downtown Danny’s and Here’s the Twist.