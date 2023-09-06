BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A local Pilates studio is hosting a fundraiser to donate money to help those battling the wildfires in Maui.

Simple Form Pilates located at 39 South Washington Street in Binghamton is hosting Movement for Maui this Friday at 6 p.m.

The ticketed event invites the community into the studio for a brief class on the barre, a wine raffle, t-shirt giveaways, and more, to raise money for emergency services in Maui.

One of the instructors at Simple Form Pilates has a sister currently serving her time in a Maui shelter, so the owner Kathryn Thole wanted to reach out the community for support.

“Then hear the stories that she has to talk to her sister about and see the pictures and realize that it’s a long road ahead. And so, even if it is just that $25 wine pull ticket, and getting a good bottle of wine, that hopefully, when you drink that bottle of wine, you know that you made a difference,” said Thole.

You do not have to participate in the movement portion of the event. You can purchase a ticket for just the wine raffle, or a t-shirt. There will be light refreshments and cocktails, a photo booth, 50-50 raffles, and more.

Tickets to attend are $25 and can be found by visiting Simple Form Pilates on Facebook.