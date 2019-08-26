Mountain Top tavern is this week’s Business of the Week

VESTAL N.Y -Mountain Top caters a wide variety of events including

fundraisers, corporate gatherings and weddings.



They have two venues, Mountain Top Grove in Vestal, Mountain Top View

in Binghamton and last year added a food truck.

The company started with Mountain Top Grove in 1929.

Owner Patrick Dickerson bought the company with his wife from his

parents five years ago.



He says he started working at Mountain Top when he was seven, serving

soda.

“It’s consistency. keeping the core of the business the same and making

small adjustments. We’ve added smoked pork, marinated chicken breasts,

soft serve ice cream but keeping the core of clambakes, shrimps, rib eyes.

Keeping them all top quality and consistent so people know what to expect

when they come there,” says Dickerson.

Both of Mountain Top’s venues can hold up to 2,000 people.

Dickerson says they also hold open clambakes so people can get a taste of

what they have to offer.

For more information, visit MountainTopGrove.com.