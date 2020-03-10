Motorsports Expo revved up excitement at the Oakdale Mall this past weekend

JOHNSON CITY, NY – Race cars of various styles took over the Oakdale Mall last weekend.

The cars, which make appearances at Five Mile Point in Kirkwood, Penn Can in Susquehanna, Thunder Mountain in Richford, and many other places were freshly painted and looking better than they surely will by the end of the season.

Young drivers and mechanics were there as well, discussing their experiences with fans.

Automotive Painter Robert Gillespie says those who do not yet know what to choose as a career can find something in automotives.

“If the auto tech students get a glimpse of what’s down the road, so to speak, they may become interested in some of these careers, which will be much, I would say, profitable than your normal mechanic,” he says.

Gillespie is also the executive director of the Green Grand Prix at Watkins Glen.