CONKLIN, NY – A head on crash between a motorcycle and another vehicle in Conklin yesterday evening killed the motorcycle driver.

New York State Police say 21 year-old Tristan Thor of Vestal was struck and killed shortly before 7 o’clock on Conlklin Road.

Police say 44 year-old Seth Delvillano of Binghamton was traveling north on Conklin Road when he crossed the center line and hit Thor head-on.