RICHFORD, NY – A Binghamton woman has died after a serious motorcycle crash in Tioga County over the weekend, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a personal injury crash on State Route 79 in Richford around 4:35 p.m. on Mary 21. Officials said Maria Hrehor, 50, was thrown from her motorcycle after an accident with a car.

Witnesses began lifesaving measures on Hrehor, but the Tioga County Coroner pronounced her dead at the scene. The Sheriff’s Office said the details of the crash are under investigation.

The Tioga County Crash Investigative Unit, New York State Police, Broome County Sheriff’s Office, and Maine EMS all responded to the scene.

This is the second fatal motorcycle crash in Tioga County in less than two weeks. On May 12, 24-year-old Brandon Burnham of Elmira was killed in a serious crash on State Route 34 in the Town of Barton.