TOWN OF CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. – (WIVT/WBGH) According to New York State Police, a motorcycle crash claimed the life of one woman on Saturday.

On August 26, at approximately 3:21 p.m., New York State Police at Homer responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on Interstate 81 in the town of Cortlandville. A preliminary investigation determined that four motorcycles were traveling northbound when, for an unknown reason, one motorcyclist went off the roadway near mile marker 51 just north of Hoxie Gorge before colliding with the guardrail.

The operator of the motorcycle, at this time, is only being identified as a woman in her 60’s.

An AMR ambulance was traveling on the Interstate when the crew came upon the crash. First responders rendered emergency care to the woman while on the way to a hospital, but she succumbed to her injuries.

No other injuries were reported. The crash remains under investigation.