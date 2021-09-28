Mothers and Babies to hold 6th Annual Community Baby Shower for new and expectant mothers

BINGHAMTON, NY – After a year hiatus, this organization is hosting an event to help any new mothers and pregnant women.

Mothers and Babies Perinatal Network is having its 6th annual Community Baby Shower this upcoming Saturday.

This event is free and for anyone with children less than 12 months of age.

Organizations like Mom’s House, Healthy Families PACT, Crime Victims Assistance Center, and more will be there to answer any questions you may have regarding pregnancy or being a first time mother.

Christie Finch, Director of Perinatal Programs, mentions why an event like this is so important.

“When you are first coming in to mother hood, you have no idea that these programs even exist, and you’ll have to ask around and you don’t know what you’re looking for if you don’t what you’re looking for. It gives them an opportunity to meet everybody in one spot so that they can really access the services that might provide support and give them information,” says Finch.

The event is this Saturday from 11 to 2 at center court in the Oakdale Mall.

Finch says masks are required regardless of vaccination status.

Also, all attending families will be entered in drawings for door prizes every 20 minutes throughout the day.