Mothers and Babies Perinatal Network hold virtual fashion show

BINGHAMTON, NY -Mothers and Babies is hosting its annual fashion gala a little differently this year.

The 7th annual fashion gala is taking place virtually this year.

It’s the largest fundraiser each year for the organization that assists pregnant women and newborn babies.

Due to covid, Mothers and Babies couldn’t have it last year.

Typically over 300 people attend, along with entertainment and vendors.

Development Marketing Coordinator Matt Johns says they have a lot of special things planned this year.

“We couldn’t be more excited with how everything’s turned out and we are fortunate enough to have, like I mentioned so many great sponsors, so many great committee members, and so many great individuals throughout the community who are passionate about Mothers and Babies and what we do.”

The event is taking place this Thursday from 6:30-8:30.

Tickets are anywhere from $35 to $100 dollars depending on which one you want.

Tickets will each come with a gift card to support local restaurants.

If anybody wants to purchase tickets by contacting Johns directly at mjohns@mothersandbabies.org or clicking here.