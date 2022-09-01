BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – This month’s First Friday exhibit at the Cooperative Gallery features a woman who spent decades away from art and the 2 women that inspire her.

The first show is called “The Artists’ Eye.” It combines the work of Regina Losinger and her daughter Ashlyn Kelley.

Losinger’s work examines in interior beauty and contours or roses while Kelley’s is a study of the human eye.

Losinger studied art as a child and teen and then got away from it during a 50 year career at SUNY Broome.

She credits Kelley with rekindling her passion.

“She said, ‘Mom, why don’t you return to your art?’ She knew of the one painting or the one drawing that had survived all those years from my teen years. She was the only person who knew that I used to do art and she encouraged me to get back to it.”

Losinger, who was a longtime patron of the Cooperative Gallery is now an exhibiting member.

She’s taken lessons with fellow member Carolyn Gilligan.

Gilligan’s show is titled “Seasons” and features her watercolor paintings of landscapes that demonstrate the different times of year.

Rather than paper, she has taken to painting on synthetic Yupo paper.

Gilligan said, “Watercolor flows, watercolor moves. So, you have no choice but to use the water and the motion so that it shows the emotion of what you’re working with.”

While State Street remains closed to vehicle traffic, the sidewalks, businesses and galleries remain open.

You can find a complete list of First Friday events at broomearts.org.