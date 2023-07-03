SANFORD, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A Deposit mother and son have been arrested for drug related charges after a traffic stop.

Jo Stanton, 73, and her son Patrick Stanton, 49, were stopped by Deposit Police because their vehicle was displaying a license plate that did not match the car. After an investigation, police found brass knuckles and suspected drugs in the car. Suspected drugs were also found hidden in the passenger’s clothing. The drugs suspected in their possession include heroin, methamphetamine, hydrocodone, and suboxone.

Both were charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree with Intent to Sell. The son faces two more charges, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree.

The investigation is ongoing. More charges are pending.