MAINE, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A local church is expecting upwards of 500 community members for its annual fall festival this weekend.

Most Holy Rosary Church in the Town of Maine is hosting its 46th annual Oktoberfest today and tomorrow. The festival is full of fun for the whole family, with free food, alcohol, live music, children’s games and more.

Aside from the fun and delicacies, the festival also serves as the church’s largest fundraiser of the year, with a 50-50, a basket raffle, and a bake sale planned. There is not one, but 25 grand prizes in the 50-50, with each winner set to receive 500 dollars.

One parishioner, Joe Morris, says the event remains a cornerstone of the area because of its reach beyond the parish.

“Here in Maine, it’s really an old fashioned family town,” Morris said. “Everyone does know each other, and there’s nothing wrong with that. So all roads lead here, and this is the perfect opportunity for old friends to get reacquainted with their friends and a great opportunity to make new friends with people in the area.”

Morris says the festival’s menu will reflect European culture, with items such as halpuki, halushki, pierogi and kielbasa being served.

The festivities began at 5 tonight and run to 11, while Saturday’s events run from 11 am to 11 pm. There is no admission fee.