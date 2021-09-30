Most Holy Rosary Church in Maine holds Okoberfest

MAINE, NY- A popular Oktoberfest event is back after a year of COVID.

The Most Holy Rosary Church in Maine still had this event last year but it was drive through style.

It was previously a 3 day event, but this year it’s just 1 day.

Oktoberfest is taking place from 11 to 11 this Saturday.

There will be clam chowder, chicken spiedies, hot dogs, pizza, Halushki, Pierogis and more.

Church Parishioner, Joe Morris says it’s supposed to be 73 and sunny this weekend and they couldn’t be more blessed.

“It’s a great time for the community here at the Parish to get together for the work to put on an event like this. But then to see so many of our friends and neighbors in the area to come out and simply breathe some fresh and uninfected great air for a day with good music and food, we’re all looking forward to it this weekend,” says Parishioner.

From 11-7 there will even be activities for kids going on and a few bands will be there.

A super raffle is also taking place, it’s $20 per ticket and the drawing will take place at 7.