Most Holy Rosary Church holding scaled back version of Oktoberfest

MAINE, NY – Even with the coronavirus pandemic, a church in Maine is having a special day this weekend to raise funds to help its community.

Most Holy Rosary Church is holding a special scaled back version of its popular Oktoberfest celebration on Saturday.

The event will be limited to in-car raffles, with the winning ticket holder receiving a specially themed gift basket.

There will also be food and drink that attendees can buy on the spot.

Church Parishioner Joe Morris says Oktoberfest is the church’s big fundraiser, and needed to happen one way or the other for the community.

“The needs for the area have not decreased. They have increased. There’s still people who could use support, which the church does, in the way of foods. We’re supporting the food pantry that closed at Federated Church because of COVID. We’re doing a community service,” he says.

The event will go from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm on Saturday, with raffle winners being announced at the end of the night.

Everything will take place under a tent in the parking lot of the church, next to the Cerwonka Community Center on Main Street.

Organizers say it will once again serve as the unofficial ushering in of the fall season.