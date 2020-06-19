Most Broome County facilities to reopen on Monday

BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County residents will be able to pay a visit to most county facilities starting on Monday.

Our area has seen a steady decline in coronavirus cases over the last few weeks, and that allows the Office for Aging, Board of Elections, the Clerk’s Office, and more to reopen.

Not all offices are able to reopen, including the Forum Theatre, the Broome County Dog Shelter, or the Broome County Public Library.

43 people are currently battling the virus, which is the county’s lowest total since March 31st.

County Executive Jason Garnar says there is light at the end of the tunnel, but we must remain cautious.

“For a long time, we had to just stay home, and now, as I have said, I think if we continue to wear masks when we need to wear masks, socially distance, practice these good habits we have practiced, we are going to keep seeing the data that we’ve seen,” says Garnar.

Over 17,000 county residents have been tested, and 30,000 tests have been conducted so far.

The Senior Recognition Program, for high school graduates in Broome County, will also continue.