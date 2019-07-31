Mosaic Mafia program keeps kids busy beautifying neighborhoods

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – A local summer program is keeping kids busy beautifying their neighborhoods.

The Mosaic Mafia Summer Work program is a partnership between Jablon Studios, Broome-Tioga BOCES and the City of Binghamton.

Starting in 2017, BOCES has provided the funds to pay students ages 14 to 18 to work on mosaic projects in our area.

Emily Jablon, owner of Jablon Studios, says this summer they are working on part 2 of a 3 part mosaic project for Columbus Park.

Jablon does mosaic programs in various area schools and says that prior exposure for kids has been a big help.

“What’s interesting about this program is that many of them I’ve worked with in other mosaic programs. So they’re advanced now, we’re moving a lot faster, able to do a lot more advanced techniques and I think this mosaic is probably the best one ever,” she says.

Jablon says there has been great support from the City of Binghamton and the rest of the community for the program.

She says it’s a big win for the kids participating and the neighborhoods they are making mosaics for.