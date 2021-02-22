More vaccine doses on the way for the county, delayed doses arrive

BROOME COUNTY – Vaccine appointments that were postponed last week are being rescheduled.

The 800 doses of Moderna vaccine that the Broome County Health Department was supposed to receive last Tuesday arrived today.

Like shipments across the country, the delivery was delayed by severe weather in many parts of the U-S.

While the county was able to secure 300 doses last Wednesday from UHS to serve those with comorbidities, the 500 essential workers, developmentally disabled persons and their caregivers are getting new appointments for this week.

Meanwhile, this week’s allotment is expected to include 800 more for the health department, 500 for pharmacies, 300 for the hospitals, 100 for Cornerstone Family Healthcare in Binghamton and 100 for a local dialysis center.