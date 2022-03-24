Money is being awarded to more families who were cheated by a fraudulent basketball academy that operated in Endicott.



The New York State Attorney General’s Office secured a court ruling ordering the former owners of AAUCONNECT to pay 40 thousand dollars in restitution to 7 families.



Chris Bevin was the CEO and Hazel Ward was the Admissions Counselor for the academy which was housed in the former Henry B Endicott school building in and around 2018.



AAUCONNECT had billed itself as the top post-graduate boys and girls basketball program in the Northeast.



Instead, players complained about terrible food and living conditions, substandard facilities and inadequate coaching.



The A-G’s office brought suit and a judge ordered the operation shut down.



A total of 279 thousand dollars in restitution has been ordered along with 135 thousand dollars in civil penalties.