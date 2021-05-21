More pop-up vaccination clinics planned

More pop-up vaccination clinics are being planned in our area as health officials work to bring doses to the people who want them.

Next Wednesday, ACHIEVE is partnering with UHS to hold drive thru clinics in Broome and Chenango Counties.

People can get the Moderna vaccine from 9 to noon and again from 1:15 to 4 at ACHIEVE’s Cutler Pond Road facility in the Town of Dickinson.

Moderna will also be available from 10 to 3 at CWS Packaging on Midland Drive in Norwich.

On Thursday, the Broome County Urban League is partnering with UHS to offer vaccinations from noon until 4 at Tabernacle United Methodist Church on Main Street in Binghamton.

And on Wednesday June 2nd, the Chenango County Health Department is partnering with Bartle’s Pharmacy in Oxford to host 2 clinics.

The Pfizer clinics, approved for ages 12 and up, will be held at the Oxford Fire Station from 1:30 to 8:30 and at the former Norwich Label Shopper in South Plaza from 2 to 7.