JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A local art and vendor shop in the Oakdale Commons is moving locations to make way for construction and expansion.

The Shops of 607 features products from over 30 local vendors.

Co-owner Sarah Maroney says that they are currently in the process of moving into a bigger, more convenient location, at 4416 Watson Boulevard in the Town of Union.

She says the new shop is large enough to showcase even more vendors.

Plus, it will include a classroom for businesses to show off their talents, a meditation room, and more.

Maroney says one of the biggest challenges will be brainstorming new ways to display their products, as their space in the Commons comes with shelving, compared to their new location, which is an old Victorian house.

“This Victorian house on this road close to the mall just really stood out to us. We decided that that was a really nice place to bring our business. We can open it up a little more, give it a different look, make it more of a destination place. You know, the Oakdale Commons says that they’re going to be a destination place, well we’re going to make the Shops of 607 a destination place too.”

The Shops of 607 will be closed from May 25th through the 31st, while they move locations.

There will be a soft opening at the new location on June 1st, with the grand opening on the 3rd from 11 am until 3 p.m.

There will be hot dogs, hamburgers, music, giveaways, and demonstrations from vendors all free to the public.