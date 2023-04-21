BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The man accused of running down and killing a 72 year-old woman while fleeing police in the Oakdale Commons parking lot was arraigned on 17 charges today.

On March 5th, Johnson City Police say 20 year-old Rajee Almashni struck Elizabeth Atkinson while he was driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol and trying to escape the police.

Officers had been called after Almashni had allegedly created a disturbance in the mall and was seen stealing items from cars in the parking lot.

When officers approached him, he allegedly sped off, struck Atkinson and kept driving, eventually being tracked down and apprehended on Baldwin Street.

Broome County District Attorney Mike Korchak says Almashni is charged with murder because he acted with depraved indifference to human life.

“Under depraved indifference to human life, he recklessly caused the death of Ms. Atkinson. He was driving at a high rate of speed in a parking lot and basically didn’t avoid her at all and ran her over in his efforts to get away.”

Almashni is being held without bail for violating his probation from a burglary charge 2 years ago.

He’s also charged with a separate vehicular assault charge after having allegedly crashed his car into another vehicle last summer.