TOWN OF MAINE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The local Industrial Development Agency is looking to spend nearly one and a half million dollars buying more than 290 acres of land on the way to the Greater Binghamton Airport.

In a unanimous vote this morning, The Agency board voted to acquire an option to purchase portions of 3 properties between East Maine Road in the Town of Union and Airport Road in the Town of Maine.

The Airport Road parcel is across from the Saint Stanislaus Kostka Cemetery.

Agency Executive Director Stacey Duncan tells NewsChannel 34 that the IDA is looking for property due to increased demand for manufacturing, warehousing and distribution facilities.

She said that this parcel is attractive because it is large with just one owner and in close proximity to the highways.

The board agreed to a price of $5,000 per acre, although an appraiser had valued it at $1,350 per acre.