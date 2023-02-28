BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Many of us woke up to several inches of snow on the ground, and it was enough to cancel or delay school for a majority of surrounding districts.

The National Weather Service reported just over 4 inches at their offices by the airport this morning.

The system will continue to move East to North-East, and NWS meteorologist Ben Lott says that tomorrow into Thursday, we can expect some warmer temperatures with possible rain showers.

He says the heavy, wet snow, mixed with the cold temperatures resulted in ice, which makes the morning commute more tedious.

Lott encourages the public to keep an eye on this week’s forecast as it may fluctuate both with the amounts of precipitation, and the type.

“Our focus is on the next system though, at the end of the week. Looking more like late into the day Friday into Saturday. Kind of a similar system as this one. A lot of uncertainty’s on the precipitation types. While initially we could see snow, it could transition into a wintry mix and possibly even rain behind that.”

Many people are wondering if this Winter happens to be extra mild, but Lott says that in Upstate New York, its never a surprise to see snow in March or April.

A winter storm warning remains in effect until 7 p.m. this evening.