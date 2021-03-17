More New Yorkers now eligible for COVID vaccine

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Wednesday at 8 a.m., hundreds of New Yorkers will become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Under this new expansion of eligibility, the following essential workers will now be eligible to begin receiving the COVID-19 vaccine on March 17:

Public-facing government and public employees

Not-for-profit workers who provide public-facing services to New Yorkers in need

Essential in-person public-facing building service workers, which includes workers such as public works employees, social service and child service caseworkers, government inspectors, sanitation workers, DMV workers, County Clerks, building service workers, and election workers

The expansion also includes all college and university employees who are required to work in-person and on-campus. They are eligible under the “in-person college faculty or essential in-person staff” category. The guidance also extends to some student workers who have public-facing and in-person roles.

Also beginning March 17, any distribution site, with the exception of pharmacies, will be able to give the shot to anyone eligible. Up until this point, county governments were tasked with vaccinating essential workers first. Pharmacies are only able to vaccinate those 60 years and older and teachers.

Eligible New Yorkers will be able to schedule appointments at state vaccination sites by utilizing New York’s ‘Am I Eligible’ website or by calling the state’s COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline at 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829).

