More New Yorkers are seeking unemployment benefits

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 18, 2020 file photo, Visitors to the Department of Labor are turned away at the door by personnel due to closures over coronavirus concerns in New York. Americans are seeking unemployment benefits at unprecedented levels due to the coronavirus, but many are finding more frustration than relief. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSYR-TV) — The number of New Yorkers filing for unemployment the week ending March 27 increased by more than 8,000 over the previous week.

51,105 people filed new claims for unemployment benefits last week. New York has hovered around the 50,000 mark since mid-October, despite a growing number of businesses re-opening and returning to normal operations.

However, when looking back to where we were a year ago at the height of the COVID-19 lockdown the numbers show a drastic change. A year ago this week more than 369,000 people filed for unemployment benefits.