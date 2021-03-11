More lawmakers call for Cuomo to resign or step aside

ALBANY, NY – There are now reports of six allegations against Governor Cuomo of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.

And, with the latest allegation more state lawmakers are calling for the Governor to resign, or step aside.

NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca has more on where things stand.

Following the latest allegation there are now more than 55 Democrat state lawmakers calling on the Governor to resign.

We spoke with one of those lawmakers today, take a listen.

((John Mannion, NYS Senator)) The allegations are very disturbing and they’re becoming more and more egregious and there is a pattern here.

Senator John Mannion is just one lawmaker on this release calling for the Governor’s resignation.

He says while he believes in due process and wants to see the investigation completed, he calls the pattern of allegations against the Governor “predatory” and “distracting.”

Meanwhile other Democrats say that the Governor should instead step aside for the time being.

Assemblyman John McDonald says given the sexual harassment allegations, nursing home data issue, and concerns about the safety over the Mario Cuomo Bridge it would be in the state’s best interest for Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul to serve as Acting Governor.

((John McDonald, NYS Assemblymember)) My concern is when you look at it from the eyes of a human being is each one of these on their own are very serious. How does somebody muster through that? Originally at the beginning of the week I thought maybe that could be the case, but I don’t believe that anymore.

Assemblymember Pat Fahy also believes the Governor should step aside while the investigations are underway.

She says the most recent allegation rose to a new level and the situation has reached a breaking point.

((Pat Fahy, NYS Assemblymember)) It is now disrupting the urgent business we have at hand with the budget, with vaccines, with getting the economy and jobs back and getting the schools opened.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said he would be meeting with his conference today to discuss next steps.

Meanwhile, the entire Senate Republican delegation has called for the Governor to resign.