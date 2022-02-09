A Chenango County school bus driver accused of groping several students is facing additional charges for lying about his sex offender past.



61 year-old Douglas Webb, who drove for the Sherburne-Earlville School District, was arrested last week and charged with forcibly touching 3 teenaged victims.



Now, New York State Police have charged Webb with Offering a False Instrument for Filing and Falsifying Business Records.



Police say he failed to disclose on his school bus driver application that he had a conviction for sex abuse.