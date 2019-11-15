“Moon Shot” Play to take place at the Goodwill Theatre

BINGHAMTON, NY – 7 actors are telling the broader story of America’s trip to the moon in a space smaller than the Mercury Capsule.

“Moon Shot”, a play by Chicago-based Theater Unspeakable, is being performed at the Goodwill Theatre in Johnson City tomorrow.

It tells not only the story of the American astronauts’ lunar landing, but also snippets of the personal life of Neil Armstrong, the space race against the Russians and even Walter Cronkite’s coverage of the events.

Theater Unspeakable use European physical theater techniques in which the actors’ bodies are used as props or set pieces and their voices make sound effects.

Tour Manager Zachary Baker-Salmon says every movement and sound in the 40 minute piece is specifically choreographed.

“Our actors use their bodies and their voices to tell stories. We’re asking the audience to imagine these very, very big stories coming to life in a way that’s similar to illusion and dance,” says Salmon.

On display at the theater are some artifacts and memorabilia from IBM Owego’s participation in the moon landing mission.

In fact, there will be a private performance for IBM employees Friday night.

For the public, there’s a show Saturday evening at 7.

Tickets are $15, $10 for seniors and students.

To purchase, go to GoodwillTheatre.net

