MONTROSE, PA – On this Memorial Day, a Montrose veteran was recognized for his family’s service in World War II.

Harold Gary was a member of the Navy and his brother Dana, a B-17 pilot in World War II.

After years years of applications, Harold Gary received the Golden Star for his brother’s ultimate sacrifice in Berlin. The Golden Star symbolizes the family of military members who have died in the line of duty.

Gary says he has always idolized his younger brother, and for the past twenty years, has been itching to share his legacy.

World War II Navy Veteran Harold Gary says, “Today it’s important because I’ve been able to tell my brother’s story just a little bit, a little bit more. As I said, there are thousands of stories that ought to be told and aren’t. So today is special in that light.”

For the first time since he was Killed in Action, Gary will be visiting his brother Dana’s grave in Berlin.

This Memorial Day Weekend, Gary celebrated his one-hundred and first birthday.