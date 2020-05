MONTROSE, PA – Another summer event has been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Montrose Fourth of July Celebration has been cancelled.

All elements, Independence Day 5K/10K/Fun Run Races, Arts & Crafts ‘On-The-Green’, Patriotic Parade, all food booths including the Chicken BBQ, and the Chamber of Commerce Fireworks are canceled.

This marks the first time in 44 years the celebrations has not gone on.