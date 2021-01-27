Money needed for COVID-19 safety in schools

WASHINGTON DC – President Biden wants students to return to the classroom but says the logistics of going back to school safely will rely heavily on Congress.

The president has called on lawmakers to approve at least 130 billion dollars in additional funding for schools.

But as NewsChannel 34’s Jessi Turnure shows us, that money has become a sticking point for Republicans negotiating with the White House.

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer/(D) New York:

“The Senate will soon begin the process of considering legislation…”

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is ready to move on President Joe Biden’s coronavirus relief package…

But Republicans still have reservations.

U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy/(R) Louisiana:

“I’m hoping there’s better things than what we’ve seen this first week of the administration.”

Cassidy argues the federal government spends about $60 billion every year on K through 12 public schools.

Congress already doubled that amount during the pandemic and now President Biden is asking lawmakers to approve $130 billion more for schools to return to the classroom full-time.

U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy/(R) Louisiana:

“What? Where is this coming from?”

“You want to give them three times that and yet teachers’ unions won’t open even though science says it’s safe to do so.”

The Biden administration would use those funds for new ventilation systems, updated safety guidelines, and widespread testing and tracing efforts.

President Joe Biden:

“We should be able to open up every school, Kindergarten through 8th grade, if in fact we administer these tests.”



If Congress can’t reach a bipartisan agreement… the now Democrat-controlled Senate may move forward without Republicans.

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer/(D) New York:

“It’s not our preference, but dealing with this crisis in a bold and sufficient way is a necessity.”

Schumer is considering the budget reconciliation process that allows major legislation to pass on a simple majority vote.

But Cassidy hopes Democrats don’t go there.

U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy/(R) Louisiana:

“If President Biden meant it when he said he wants to work on a bipartisan basis… we’ll see if he means it.”