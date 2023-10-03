JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Mom’s house is celebrating 35 years of service with an annual event dedicated to those who have helped make a difference around the community.

Mom’s House will be hosting its 35th annual Night of Hope on October 19 from 5 to 9 p.m. The event will highlight the success of the care center, honor past and recent clients, and thank all of the people who have enriched the program.

The celebration with be held at Traditions at the Glen in Johnson City. Tickets are $65 and will include dinner, gift basket raffles, a silent auction, a wine pull, client speakers, and more. They can be purchased online at momshouseny.org or by calling Mom’s house at (607)644-9972. The deadline to register is October 11.

Mom’s House is a non-profit organization that provides free childcare for the children of low-income single parents who are enrolled in an educational program.