Molly Fitzgerald for New York State Supreme Court Justice

BINGHAMTON, NY – A State Supreme Court Justice from Binghamton is looking to retain her seat on the bench in the upcoming election.

The Honorable Molly Fitzgerald is running for another 14 year term.

The Democrat was first elected in 2007.

From 2016 to 2019, she was the Administrative Judge for the 6th Judicial District.

In that role, she oversaw all of the county, city and municipal courts in the 10 county region.

In 2019, Fitzgerald was appointed to the Appellate Division where she hears appeals on all sorts of jury trials, both criminal and civil, as well as matters related to state agency administrative rulings such as workers comp.

Fitzgerald says knowing and applying a vast spectrum of law requires diligence and an open mind.

“Knowing that law and applying it impartially and fairly is a huge responsibility. It’s enormous. It sounds maybe a little dramatic to call it a sacred trust, but I really believe that’s what it is,” says Fitzgerald.

Prior to becoming a judge, Fitzgerald spent 20 years in private practice.

Due to the pandemic, the Appellate Division has been hearing all of its cases virtually.

Fitzgerald says she looks forward to when attorneys will be invited back into the courtroom to argue their cases.