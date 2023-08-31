VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – People with disabilities gathered today at Arnold Park in Vestal for a day of games, music, and community.

Congressman Marc Molinaro hosted the Think Differently Field Day. Individuals with intellectual, developmental, and physical disabilities of all ages were invited to participate in summer activities and connect with a variety of local resources.

Attendees were having fun on the playground, playing yard games, face painting, and visiting with Rowdy the Rumble Pony.

Molinaro says the Think Differently event is meant to break down barriers and increase access for people with disabilities and their families.

“It is about allowing children to be children and enjoying themselves. It’s about families knowing that there’s a support network in Broome County, The Southern Tier, throughout the 19th Congressional District that’s ready to help you navigate life and advocate with you. And, it’s just a great opportunity for families to know that there are other families experiencing some of the same things they are,” said Molinaro.

During a free, complimentary lunch, the group, Victory Troupe performed Who Lets the Dogs Out with puppy sock puppets.

The attendees got to go home with a Congressional Certificate for participating in the event. Molinaro says that he pledges to make the Think Differently agenda a national movement.