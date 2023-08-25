BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – (WIVT/WBGH) While the House of Representatives has been on recess, Congressman Marc Molinaro has been crisscrossing his 11 county district on a listening tour.

Calling it his August Action Plan, the freshman Republican has been attending community events, hosting roundtables, and visiting constituents on farms, small businesses, non-profits and more. Today, he held an open house at his main district office in the MetroCenter in downtown Binghamton.

Molinaro says voters continue to express concern over the economy and public safety. He says it’s his responsibility to be accessible to everyone.

“We don’t ask you what your political affiliation is, we don’t ask you who you voted for, we don’t ask you what your ideology is, how long you’ve lived someplace, who you pray to, who you love, who you believe you to be, we simply ask, ‘How can we help you?’ That is the responsibility of a public official, that’s the responsibility of a representative of Congress, and that is something that I will work every day to uphold,” said Molinaro.

Molinaro says he’s been able to insert some provisions supporting local agriculture in the House’s version of the Farm Bill and direct funding to the Greater Binghamton Airport and local defense contractors. He’s planning a Think DIFFERENTLY Field Day at Arnold Park in Vestal next Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. as part of his efforts to support people with disabilities.

Participants must register by calling (607)242-0200.